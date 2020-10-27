Earnings results for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Omnicell last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.4. Omnicell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omnicell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.26%. The high price target for OMCL is $100.00 and the low price target for OMCL is $70.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Omnicell has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.00, Omnicell has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $84.10. Omnicell has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell does not currently pay a dividend. Omnicell does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

In the past three months, Omnicell insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $384,422.00 in company stock. Only 2.63% of the stock of Omnicell is held by insiders. 98.99% of the stock of Omnicell is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL



Earnings for Omnicell are expected to grow by 45.33% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $2.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Omnicell is 74.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Omnicell is 74.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.84. Omnicell has a PEG Ratio of 3.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omnicell has a P/B Ratio of 4.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

