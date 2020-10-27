Earnings results for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Omnicom Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicom Group has generated $6.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Omnicom Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omnicom Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.00%. The high price target for OMC is $73.00 and the low price target for OMC is $57.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Omnicom Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.00, Omnicom Group has a forecasted upside of 21.0% from its current price of $51.24. Omnicom Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Omnicom Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.93%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Omnicom Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Omnicom Group is 42.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Omnicom Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.86% next year. This indicates that Omnicom Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Omnicom Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Omnicom Group is held by insiders. 95.18% of the stock of Omnicom Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Omnicom Group are expected to grow by 21.94% in the coming year, from $4.65 to $5.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Omnicom Group is 11.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Omnicom Group is 11.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.14. Omnicom Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omnicom Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

