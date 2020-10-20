Earnings results for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/20/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Omnicom Group last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Its revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicom Group has generated $6.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Omnicom Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omnicom Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.95%. The high price target for OMC is $73.00 and the low price target for OMC is $57.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.95%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Omnicom Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Omnicom Group is 42.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Omnicom Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.35% next year. This indicates that Omnicom Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

In the past three months, Omnicom Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Omnicom Group is held by insiders. 95.18% of the stock of Omnicom Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC



Earnings for Omnicom Group are expected to grow by 22.76% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $5.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Omnicom Group is 11.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Omnicom Group is 11.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.68. Omnicom Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omnicom Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

