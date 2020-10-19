Earnings results for OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 10/19/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OncoSec Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 84.38%. The high price target for ONCS is $10.00 and the low price target for ONCS is $5.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OncoSec Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.38, OncoSec Medical has a forecasted upside of 84.4% from its current price of $4.00. OncoSec Medical has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical does not currently pay a dividend. OncoSec Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

In the past three months, OncoSec Medical insiders have bought 59,145.38% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,796,100.00 in company stock and sold $13,159.00 in company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of OncoSec Medical is held by insiders. Only 4.03% of the stock of OncoSec Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS



Earnings for OncoSec Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.79) to ($1.41) per share. OncoSec Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

