Earnings results for OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

OneConnect Financial Technology last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm earned $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. OneConnect Financial Technology has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for OneConnect Financial Technology.

Dividend Strength: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology does not currently pay a dividend. OneConnect Financial Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

In the past three months, OneConnect Financial Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.21% of the stock of OneConnect Financial Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT



Earnings for OneConnect Financial Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.43) per share. The P/E ratio of OneConnect Financial Technology is -27.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OneConnect Financial Technology is -27.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology has a P/B Ratio of 11.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here