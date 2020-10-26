Earnings results for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.77.

OneMain last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $806 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. OneMain has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. OneMain has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneMain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.56%. The high price target for OMF is $56.00 and the low price target for OMF is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OneMain has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.13, OneMain has a forecasted upside of 11.6% from its current price of $37.76. OneMain has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain pays a meaningful dividend of 3.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. OneMain has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of OneMain is 19.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OneMain will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.81% next year. This indicates that OneMain will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

In the past three months, OneMain insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.45% of the stock of OneMain is held by insiders. 83.98% of the stock of OneMain is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OneMain (NYSE:OMF



Earnings for OneMain are expected to grow by 49.02% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $5.32 per share. The P/E ratio of OneMain is 8.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.64. The P/E ratio of OneMain is 8.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.43. OneMain has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

