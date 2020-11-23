Earnings results for OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneSmart International Education Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.71%. The high price target for ONE is $7.00 and the low price target for ONE is $7.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OneSmart International Education Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, OneSmart International Education Group has a forecasted upside of 64.7% from its current price of $4.25. OneSmart International Education Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. OneSmart International Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

In the past three months, OneSmart International Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.70% of the stock of OneSmart International Education Group is held by insiders. 42.90% of the stock of OneSmart International Education Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE



Earnings for OneSmart International Education Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to $0.29 per share. OneSmart International Education Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here