Earnings results for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)
OP Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.
OP Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company earned $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. OP Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. OP Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.
Analyst Opinion on OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)
Dividend Strength: OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)
OP Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. OP Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.
Insiders buying/selling: OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)
In the past three months, OP Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.
Earnings and Valuation of OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK
More latest stories: here