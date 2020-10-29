Earnings results for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Opko Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Opko Health last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. Opko Health has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. Opko Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Opko Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.50%. The high price target for OPK is $10.00 and the low price target for OPK is $2.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Opko Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, Opko Health has a forecasted upside of 37.5% from its current price of $4.00. Opko Health has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Opko Health does not currently pay a dividend. Opko Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

In the past three months, Opko Health insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $39,900.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 40.90% of the stock of Opko Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.14% of the stock of Opko Health is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK



Earnings for Opko Health are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Opko Health is -12.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Opko Health is -12.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Opko Health has a PEG Ratio of 11.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Opko Health has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here