Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Oppenheimer last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Oppenheimer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 30th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Oppenheimer pays a meaningful dividend of 1.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oppenheimer has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Oppenheimer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.80% of the stock of Oppenheimer is held by insiders. 44.76% of the stock of Oppenheimer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Oppenheimer is 6.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Oppenheimer is 6.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. Oppenheimer has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

