Earnings results for Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Optibase last issued its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Optibase has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.8. Optibase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Dividend Strength: Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase does not currently pay a dividend. Optibase does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

In the past three months, Optibase insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.10% of the stock of Optibase is held by insiders. Only 0.79% of the stock of Optibase is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS



The P/E ratio of Optibase is 220.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.67. The P/E ratio of Optibase is 220.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.27. Optibase has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here