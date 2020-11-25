Earnings results for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 304.68%. The high price target for ORMP is $17.00 and the low price target for ORMP is $5.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Oramed Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

In the past three months, Oramed Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Oramed Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 3.99% of the stock of Oramed Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP



Earnings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals is -8.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals is -8.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

