Earnings results for OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

OraSure Technologies last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business earned $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. OraSure Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OraSure Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.67%. The high price target for OSUR is $22.00 and the low price target for OSUR is $8.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OraSure Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.43, OraSure Technologies has a forecasted upside of 9.7% from its current price of $14.98. OraSure Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. OraSure Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

In the past three months, OraSure Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of OraSure Technologies is held by insiders. 95.13% of the stock of OraSure Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR



Earnings for OraSure Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of OraSure Technologies is -499.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OraSure Technologies is -499.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OraSure Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

