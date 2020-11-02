Earnings results for ORBCOMM (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Foundation Building Materials last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $486.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. Its revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Foundation Building Materials has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Foundation Building Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ORBCOMM (NYSE:FBM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Foundation Building Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.68%. The high price target for FBM is $20.00 and the low price target for FBM is $15.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Foundation Building Materials has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.57, Foundation Building Materials has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $14.56. Foundation Building Materials has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ORBCOMM (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Foundation Building Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ORBCOMM (NYSE:FBM)

In the past three months, Foundation Building Materials insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Foundation Building Materials is held by insiders. 97.63% of the stock of Foundation Building Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ORBCOMM (NYSE:FBM



Earnings for Foundation Building Materials are expected to grow by 54.79% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Foundation Building Materials is 13.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Foundation Building Materials is 13.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 28.91. Foundation Building Materials has a PEG Ratio of 2.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Foundation Building Materials has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

