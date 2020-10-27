Earnings results for ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

ORBCOMM last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. ORBCOMM has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. ORBCOMM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ORBCOMM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $379.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9,718.65%. The high price target for ORBC is $750.00 and the low price target for ORBC is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ORBCOMM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $379.00, ORBCOMM has a forecasted upside of 9,718.7% from its current price of $3.86. ORBCOMM has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM does not currently pay a dividend. ORBCOMM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

In the past three months, ORBCOMM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $431,000.00 in company stock. Only 6.74% of the stock of ORBCOMM is held by insiders. 68.28% of the stock of ORBCOMM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC



Earnings for ORBCOMM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of ORBCOMM is -14.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ORBCOMM is -14.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ORBCOMM has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

