Earnings results for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Orchard Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. Orchard Therapeutics has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year. Orchard Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 367.43%. The high price target for ORTX is $28.00 and the low price target for ORTX is $16.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Orchard Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.33, Orchard Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 367.4% from its current price of $4.35. Orchard Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Orchard Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

In the past three months, Orchard Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Orchard Therapeutics is held by insiders. 70.03% of the stock of Orchard Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX



Earnings for Orchard Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($1.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Orchard Therapeutics is -2.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Orchard Therapeutics is -2.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Orchard Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here