Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Orchid Island Capital last announced its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.57. Orchid Island Capital has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year. Orchid Island Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Orchid Island Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 15.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Orchid Island Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Orchid Island Capital is 90.70%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Orchid Island Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 109.86% in the coming year. This indicates that Orchid Island Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Orchid Island Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Orchid Island Capital is held by insiders. 36.89% of the stock of Orchid Island Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Orchid Island Capital are expected to decrease by -24.47% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Orchid Island Capital is -9.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Orchid Island Capital is -9.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Orchid Island Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

