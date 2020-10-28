Earnings results for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.08.

O’Reilly Automotive last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Its revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has generated $17.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. O’Reilly Automotive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $478.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.17%. The high price target for ORLY is $573.00 and the low price target for ORLY is $350.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive does not currently pay a dividend. O’Reilly Automotive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

In the past three months, O’Reilly Automotive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,780,584.00 in company stock. Only 2.43% of the stock of O’Reilly Automotive is held by insiders. 81.99% of the stock of O’Reilly Automotive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY



Earnings for O’Reilly Automotive are expected to grow by 1.47% in the coming year, from $21.80 to $22.12 per share. The P/E ratio of O’Reilly Automotive is 22.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of O’Reilly Automotive is 22.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.72. O’Reilly Automotive has a PEG Ratio of 1.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. O’Reilly Automotive has a P/B Ratio of 85.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

