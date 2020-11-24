Earnings results for OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OrganiGram in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 175.64%. The high price target for OGI is $5.35 and the low price target for OGI is $1.72. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

OrganiGram has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.09, OrganiGram has a forecasted upside of 175.6% from its current price of $1.12. OrganiGram has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram does not currently pay a dividend. OrganiGram does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

In the past three months, OrganiGram insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.46% of the stock of OrganiGram is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI



Earnings for OrganiGram are expected to remain at ($0.03) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of OrganiGram is -2.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OrganiGram is -2.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OrganiGram has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here