Earnings results for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.78%. The high price target for ORIC is $52.00 and the low price target for ORIC is $35.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. ORIC Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

In the past three months, ORIC Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.79% of the stock of ORIC Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC



Earnings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.11) to ($2.17) per share.

