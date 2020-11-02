Earnings results for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Helios Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.6. Helios Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helios Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.76%. The high price target for HLIO is $55.00 and the low price target for HLIO is $36.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Helios Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.25, Helios Technologies has a forecasted upside of 5.8% from its current price of $41.84. Helios Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Helios Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.86%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Helios Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Helios Technologies is 14.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Helios Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.00% next year. This indicates that Helios Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Helios Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $268,236.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Helios Technologies is held by insiders. 86.28% of the stock of Helios Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Helios Technologies are expected to grow by 14.21% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Helios Technologies is 60.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Helios Technologies is 60.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 29.62. Helios Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

