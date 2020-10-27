Earnings results for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Origin Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company earned $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Origin Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Origin Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.98%. The high price target for OBNK is $28.00 and the low price target for OBNK is $22.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Origin Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.25, Origin Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $23.17. Origin Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Origin Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Origin Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Origin Bancorp is 16.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Origin Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.13% next year. This indicates that Origin Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Origin Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.25% of the stock of Origin Bancorp is held by insiders. 50.23% of the stock of Origin Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Origin Bancorp are expected to grow by 15.94% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Origin Bancorp is 16.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Origin Bancorp is 16.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Origin Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

