Earnings results for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Orion Energy Systems last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business earned $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. Orion Energy Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orion Energy Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.67%. The high price target for OESX is $10.00 and the low price target for OESX is $6.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Orion Energy Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

In the past three months, Orion Energy Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.80% of the stock of Orion Energy Systems is held by insiders. 51.52% of the stock of Orion Energy Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX



Earnings for Orion Energy Systems are expected to grow by 158.82% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Orion Energy Systems is 34.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Orion Energy Systems is 34.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.30. Orion Energy Systems has a P/B Ratio of 6.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

