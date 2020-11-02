Earnings results for Orion Group (NYSE:ALUS)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Alussa Energy Acquisition last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alussa Energy Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Alussa Energy Acquisition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Alussa Energy Acquisition does not currently pay a dividend. Alussa Energy Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alussa Energy Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 64.98% of the stock of Alussa Energy Acquisition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

