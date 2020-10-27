Earnings results for Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Orion Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm earned $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.13 million. Orion Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Orion Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orion Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.42%. The high price target for ORN is $7.10 and the low price target for ORN is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Orion Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.55, Orion Group has a forecasted upside of 89.4% from its current price of $2.93. Orion Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group does not currently pay a dividend. Orion Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

In the past three months, Orion Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $29,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Orion Group is held by insiders. 62.83% of the stock of Orion Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN



Earnings for Orion Group are expected to grow by 37.93% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Orion Group is 9.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Orion Group is 9.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. Orion Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here