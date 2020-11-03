Earnings results for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Ormat Technologies last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company earned $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.1. Ormat Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ormat Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.99%. The high price target for ORA is $82.00 and the low price target for ORA is $78.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ormat Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.00, Ormat Technologies has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $72.08. Ormat Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ormat Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ormat Technologies is 30.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ormat Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.45% next year. This indicates that Ormat Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

In the past three months, Ormat Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,417,548.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Ormat Technologies is held by insiders. 80.43% of the stock of Ormat Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA



Earnings for Ormat Technologies are expected to grow by 15.98% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Ormat Technologies is 48.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Ormat Technologies is 48.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.84. Ormat Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ormat Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

