Earnings results for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Orthofix Medical last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Orthofix Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orthofix Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.40%. The high price target for OFIX is $56.00 and the low price target for OFIX is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Orthofix Medical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.67, Orthofix Medical has a forecasted upside of 36.4% from its current price of $33.48. Orthofix Medical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Orthofix Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

In the past three months, Orthofix Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Orthofix Medical is held by insiders. 93.79% of the stock of Orthofix Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX



Earnings for Orthofix Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Orthofix Medical is -28.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Orthofix Medical is -28.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Orthofix Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here