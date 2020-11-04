Earnings results for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

OrthoPediatrics last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. OrthoPediatrics has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. OrthoPediatrics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OrthoPediatrics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.74%. The high price target for KIDS is $57.00 and the low price target for KIDS is $48.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OrthoPediatrics does not currently pay a dividend. OrthoPediatrics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, OrthoPediatrics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.60% of the stock of OrthoPediatrics is held by insiders. 67.30% of the stock of OrthoPediatrics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for OrthoPediatrics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($0.77) per share. The P/E ratio of OrthoPediatrics is -32.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OrthoPediatrics is -32.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OrthoPediatrics has a P/B Ratio of 5.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

