OSI Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

OSI Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 20th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $277 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Its revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. OSI Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OSI Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.81%. The high price target for OSIS is $102.00 and the low price target for OSIS is $94.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OSI Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.00, OSI Systems has a forecasted upside of 26.8% from its current price of $77.28. OSI Systems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

OSI Systems does not currently pay a dividend. OSI Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, OSI Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,354,708.00 in company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of OSI Systems is held by insiders. 92.57% of the stock of OSI Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for OSI Systems are expected to grow by 7.07% in the coming year, from $4.67 to $5.00 per share. The P/E ratio of OSI Systems is 19.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of OSI Systems is 19.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. OSI Systems has a PEG Ratio of 1.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OSI Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

