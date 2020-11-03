Earnings results for Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Otelco last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $15.47 million during the quarter. Otelco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. Otelco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Otelco in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Otelco.

Dividend Strength: Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco does not currently pay a dividend. Otelco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)

In the past three months, Otelco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of Otelco is held by insiders. Only 10.99% of the stock of Otelco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL



The P/E ratio of Otelco is 5.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Otelco is 5.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 60.65. Otelco has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here