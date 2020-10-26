Earnings results for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56.

Otis Worldwide last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Otis Worldwide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Dividend Strength: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Otis Worldwide has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Otis Worldwide will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.62% next year. This indicates that Otis Worldwide will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

In the past three months, Otis Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 83.71% of the stock of Otis Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS



Earnings for Otis Worldwide are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.53 per share.

More latest stories: here