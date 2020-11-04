Earnings results for Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Otonomy last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Otonomy has generated ($1.45) earnings per share over the last year. Otonomy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Otonomy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 154.96%. The high price target for OTIC is $11.00 and the low price target for OTIC is $8.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Otonomy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Otonomy has a forecasted upside of 155.0% from its current price of $3.53. Otonomy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Otonomy does not currently pay a dividend. Otonomy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Otonomy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Otonomy is held by insiders. 38.98% of the stock of Otonomy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Otonomy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($1.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Otonomy is -2.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Otonomy is -2.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Otonomy has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

