Earnings results for Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Outfront Media last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.23. Outfront Media has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.1. Outfront Media has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Outfront Media in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.59%. The high price target for OUT is $22.00 and the low price target for OUT is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media does not currently pay a dividend. Outfront Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

In the past three months, Outfront Media insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Outfront Media is held by insiders. 94.32% of the stock of Outfront Media is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT



Earnings for Outfront Media are expected to grow by 286.49% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Outfront Media is 65.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Outfront Media is 65.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Outfront Media has a PEG Ratio of 3.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Outfront Media has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

