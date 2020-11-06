Earnings results for Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Overseas Shipholding Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Overseas Shipholding Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Dividend Strength: Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group does not currently pay a dividend. Overseas Shipholding Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

In the past three months, Overseas Shipholding Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.78% of the stock of Overseas Shipholding Group is held by insiders. 49.66% of the stock of Overseas Shipholding Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG



The P/E ratio of Overseas Shipholding Group is 4.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Overseas Shipholding Group is 4.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.38. Overseas Shipholding Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

