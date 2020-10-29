Earnings results for Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.89.

Overstock.com last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The business earned $783 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Overstock.com has generated ($3.46) earnings per share over the last year. Overstock.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Overstock.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.39%. The high price target for OSTK is $140.00 and the low price target for OSTK is $78.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Overstock.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.33, Overstock.com has a forecasted upside of 39.4% from its current price of $71.98. Overstock.com has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com does not currently pay a dividend. Overstock.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

In the past three months, Overstock.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,456,682.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Overstock.com is held by insiders. 61.38% of the stock of Overstock.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK



Earnings for Overstock.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Overstock.com is -61.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Overstock.com is -61.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Overstock.com has a P/B Ratio of 15.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

