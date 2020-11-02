Earnings results for Ovintiv (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Horizon Therapeutics Public last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company earned $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. Its revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Horizon Therapeutics Public has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Horizon Therapeutics Public has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Horizon Therapeutics Public will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ovintiv (NASDAQ:HZNP)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics Public in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.17%. The high price target for HZNP is $112.00 and the low price target for HZNP is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Horizon Therapeutics Public has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.31, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $74.93. Horizon Therapeutics Public has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ovintiv (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public does not currently pay a dividend. Horizon Therapeutics Public does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ovintiv (NASDAQ:HZNP)

In the past three months, Horizon Therapeutics Public insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,052,338.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public is held by insiders. 89.17% of the stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ovintiv (NASDAQ:HZNP



Earnings for Horizon Therapeutics Public are expected to grow by 69.11% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $4.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Horizon Therapeutics Public is 30.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Horizon Therapeutics Public is 30.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.24. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a P/B Ratio of 6.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here