Earnings results for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Ovintiv last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. The business earned $726 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year. Ovintiv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ovintiv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.34, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.09%. The high price target for OVV is $25.00 and the low price target for OVV is $2.25. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ovintiv has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.34, Ovintiv has a forecasted upside of 33.1% from its current price of $9.27. Ovintiv has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ovintiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ovintiv is 11.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Ovintiv will have a dividend payout ratio of 211.11% in the coming year. This indicates that Ovintiv may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

In the past three months, Ovintiv insiders have bought 7.27% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $73,680.00 in company stock and sold $68,688.00 in company stock. Only 1.28% of the stock of Ovintiv is held by insiders. 71.83% of the stock of Ovintiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV



Earnings for Ovintiv are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Ovintiv is -0.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ovintiv is -0.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ovintiv has a P/B Ratio of 0.24. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here