Earnings results for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Owl Rock Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.07 million. Owl Rock Capital has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Owl Rock Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Owl Rock Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.06%. The high price target for ORCC is $16.00 and the low price target for ORCC is $11.25. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Owl Rock Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.72, Owl Rock Capital has a forecasted upside of 16.1% from its current price of $11.82. Owl Rock Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Owl Rock Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Owl Rock Capital is 80.52%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Owl Rock Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 104.20% in the coming year. This indicates that Owl Rock Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

In the past three months, Owl Rock Capital insiders have sold 24.70% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $492,150.00 in company stock and sold $613,715.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Owl Rock Capital is held by insiders. 35.26% of the stock of Owl Rock Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC



Earnings for Owl Rock Capital are expected to decrease by -11.19% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Owl Rock Capital is 17.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Owl Rock Capital is 17.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Owl Rock Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here