Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Oxford Immunotec Global last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Immunotec Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Oxford Immunotec Global does not currently pay a dividend. Oxford Immunotec Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Oxford Immunotec Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.33% of the stock of Oxford Immunotec Global is held by insiders. 90.17% of the stock of Oxford Immunotec Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Oxford Immunotec Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Oxford Immunotec Global is -18.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oxford Immunotec Global is -18.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oxford Immunotec Global has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

