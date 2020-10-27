Earnings results for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Oxford Square Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Square Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Dividend Strength: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 16.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Oxford Square Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oxford Square Capital is 51.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Oxford Square Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 116.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Oxford Square Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

In the past three months, Oxford Square Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Oxford Square Capital is held by insiders. Only 11.35% of the stock of Oxford Square Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ



Earnings for Oxford Square Capital are expected to decrease by -5.26% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Oxford Square Capital is -1.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oxford Square Capital is -1.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oxford Square Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

