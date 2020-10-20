Earnings results for P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/20/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

P.A.M. Transportation Services last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year. P.A.M. Transportation Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for P.A.M. Transportation Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.63%. The high price target for PTSI is $39.00 and the low price target for PTSI is $39.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

P.A.M. Transportation Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services does not currently pay a dividend. P.A.M. Transportation Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

In the past three months, P.A.M. Transportation Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 68.99% of the stock of P.A.M. Transportation Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.84% of the stock of P.A.M. Transportation Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI



Earnings for P.A.M. Transportation Services are expected to grow by 99.35% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $3.09 per share. The P/E ratio of P.A.M. Transportation Services is -21.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

