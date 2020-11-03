Earnings results for Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.21.

Pacific Drilling last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pacific Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pacific Drilling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2,083.41%. The high price target for PACD is $5.00 and the low price target for PACD is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pacific Drilling has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Pacific Drilling has a forecasted upside of 2,083.4% from its current price of $0.23. Pacific Drilling has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling does not currently pay a dividend. Pacific Drilling does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

In the past three months, Pacific Drilling insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of Pacific Drilling is held by insiders. Only 9.09% of the stock of Pacific Drilling is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD



The P/E ratio of Pacific Drilling is -0.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pacific Drilling is -0.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pacific Drilling has a P/B Ratio of 0.02. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here