Earnings results for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Pacific Premier Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.9. Pacific Premier Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.06%. The high price target for PPBI is $29.00 and the low price target for PPBI is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pacific Premier Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.33, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $26.35. Pacific Premier Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pacific Premier Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp is 38.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pacific Premier Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.08% next year. This indicates that Pacific Premier Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

In the past three months, Pacific Premier Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,340.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.81% of the stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp is held by insiders. 84.73% of the stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI



Earnings for Pacific Premier Bancorp are expected to grow by 570.97% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $2.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp is 65.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp is 65.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

