Earnings results for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Pacira BioSciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm earned $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira BioSciences has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year. Pacira BioSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pacira BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.03%. The high price target for PCRX is $85.00 and the low price target for PCRX is $41.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pacira BioSciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.50, Pacira BioSciences has a forecasted upside of 20.0% from its current price of $52.07. Pacira BioSciences has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Pacira BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

In the past three months, Pacira BioSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,483,304.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Pacira BioSciences is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX



Earnings for Pacira BioSciences are expected to grow by 164.57% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Pacira BioSciences is -208.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pacira BioSciences is -208.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pacira BioSciences has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pacira BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

