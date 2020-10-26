Earnings results for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.92.

Packaging Co. of America last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Its revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Co. of America has generated $7.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Packaging Co. of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Packaging Co. of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.89%. The high price target for PKG is $134.00 and the low price target for PKG is $79.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Packaging Co. of America has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.42, Packaging Co. of America has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $119.20. Packaging Co. of America has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America pays a meaningful dividend of 2.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Packaging Co. of America does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Packaging Co. of America is 41.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Packaging Co. of America will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.53% next year. This indicates that Packaging Co. of America will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

In the past three months, Packaging Co. of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Packaging Co. of America is held by insiders. 89.53% of the stock of Packaging Co. of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG



Earnings for Packaging Co. of America are expected to grow by 5.27% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Packaging Co. of America is 22.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Packaging Co. of America is 22.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.49. Packaging Co. of America has a PEG Ratio of 4.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Packaging Co. of America has a P/B Ratio of 3.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

