Earnings results for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

PagerDuty last posted its earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business earned $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. PagerDuty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PagerDuty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.69%. The high price target for PD is $41.00 and the low price target for PD is $24.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty does not currently pay a dividend. PagerDuty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

In the past three months, PagerDuty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,166,804.00 in company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of PagerDuty is held by insiders. 76.68% of the stock of PagerDuty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD



Earnings for PagerDuty are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of PagerDuty is -50.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PagerDuty is -50.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PagerDuty has a P/B Ratio of 8.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

