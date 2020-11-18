Earnings results for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

PagSeguro Digital last announced its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Its revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PagSeguro Digital has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.1. PagSeguro Digital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. PagSeguro Digital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PagSeguro Digital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.67%. The high price target for PAGS is $54.00 and the low price target for PAGS is $32.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PagSeguro Digital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.22, PagSeguro Digital has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $45.24. PagSeguro Digital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital does not currently pay a dividend. PagSeguro Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

In the past three months, PagSeguro Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.97% of the stock of PagSeguro Digital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS



Earnings for PagSeguro Digital are expected to grow by 41.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of PagSeguro Digital is 48.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of PagSeguro Digital is 48.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.60. PagSeguro Digital has a P/B Ratio of 7.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

