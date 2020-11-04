Earnings results for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Pan American Silver last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm earned $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. Pan American Silver has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.3. Pan American Silver has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.45%. The high price target for PAAS is $44.00 and the low price target for PAAS is $22.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pan American Silver has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.46, Pan American Silver has a forecasted downside of 4.5% from its current price of $33.97. Pan American Silver has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver has a dividend yield of 0.61%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pan American Silver has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pan American Silver is 25.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pan American Silver will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.55% next year. This indicates that Pan American Silver will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

In the past three months, Pan American Silver insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.88% of the stock of Pan American Silver is held by insiders. 50.35% of the stock of Pan American Silver is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS



Earnings for Pan American Silver are expected to grow by 175.29% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $2.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Pan American Silver is 212.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Pan American Silver is 212.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.89. Pan American Silver has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pan American Silver has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

