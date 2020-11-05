Earnings results for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Papa John’s International last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Papa John’s International has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.5. Papa John’s International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Papa John’s International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.09%. The high price target for PZZA is $115.00 and the low price target for PZZA is $67.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Papa John’s International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.69, Papa John’s International has a forecasted upside of 23.1% from its current price of $76.11. Papa John’s International has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Papa John’s International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Papa John’s International is 76.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Papa John’s International will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.14% next year. This indicates that Papa John’s International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

In the past three months, Papa John’s International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,173,254.00 in company stock. Only 17.58% of the stock of Papa John’s International is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA



Earnings for Papa John’s International are expected to grow by 60.54% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $2.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Papa John’s International is 217.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Papa John’s International is 217.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.37. Papa John’s International has a PEG Ratio of 6.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

