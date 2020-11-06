Earnings results for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

PAR Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. PAR Technology has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. PAR Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PAR Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.24%. The high price target for PAR is $50.00 and the low price target for PAR is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PAR Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.80, PAR Technology has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $42.57. PAR Technology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology does not currently pay a dividend. PAR Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

In the past three months, PAR Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of PAR Technology is held by insiders. 89.46% of the stock of PAR Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR



Earnings for PAR Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.08) to ($0.88) per share. The P/E ratio of PAR Technology is -23.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PAR Technology is -23.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PAR Technology has a P/B Ratio of 9.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

